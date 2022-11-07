 Skip to Main Content
Biotech
J&J’s Mammen out of the running for Biogen CEO post

  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Matthew Herper
  • Damian Garde

By Adam Feuerstein , Matthew Herper and Damian Garde Nov. 7, 2022

Mathai Mammen headshot
Mathai Mammen is a well-regarded scientist and head of R&D at pharmaceutical giant J&J. Venrock

Biogen is mulling new options in its search for a CEO after talks with a senior research executive from Johnson & Johnson reached an impasse, STAT has learned.

Mathai Mammen, a well-regarded scientist and head of R&D at pharmaceutical giant J&J, had been a frontrunner to become Biogen’s next leader as late as last month. But more recently, talks between Mammen and the company’s board broke down, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

