J&J’s Mammen out of the running for Biogen CEO post

Biogen is mulling new options in its search for a CEO after talks with a senior research executive from Johnson & Johnson reached an impasse, STAT has learned.

Mathai Mammen, a well-regarded scientist and head of R&D at pharmaceutical giant J&J, had been a frontrunner to become Biogen’s next leader as late as last month. But more recently, talks between Mammen and the company’s board broke down, according to a person familiar with the situation.