 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
First Opinion
Coronavirus
STAT+
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Special Report
STAT+

Microsoft’s note-taking tool asks doctors to make a grand bargain: Share patient data, and get your life back

  • Casey Ross

By Casey Ross Nov. 7, 2022

Reprints
Illustration of iPod voice recording app attached to puppet strings
Hyacinth Empinado/STAT

The artificial intelligence system is a dream for many doctors: It records their conversations with patients and automatically transcribes the notes into their computer systems. No need to bring a laptop to every patient visit, or spend hours afterward on documentation.

But the product, sold by Nuance Communications and its parent, Microsoft, comes with strings attached: To improve its accuracy, health systems sworn to protect privacy must share patients’ most sensitive data with companies trying to develop their next blockbuster product.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for…
Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for a custom CRISPR therapy dies
Pfizer, BioNTech report new Covid booster is more protective…
Pfizer, BioNTech report new Covid booster is more protective against recent Omicron variants than original vaccine
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave…
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave of biotech innovation
Health and science are on the ballot this election.…
Health and science are on the ballot this election. Here’s what we’re watching
Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for…
Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for a custom CRISPR therapy dies
U.S. Supreme Court gives Amgen a boost by agreeing…
U.S. Supreme Court gives Amgen a boost by agreeing to review a closely watched patent case

Recommended Stories