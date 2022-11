Faze Medicines, a biotech focused on neurological diseases, is shutting down

A biotech company that hoped to use cell biology to address neurological disorders is shutting down.

Faze Medicines was built by VC Third Rock Ventures and launched in 2020 with $81 million from Third Rock, Casdin Capital, and venture funds run by drug giants Novartis, Eli Lilly, and AbbVie.