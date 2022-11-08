 Skip to Main Content
Talkspace names a new CEO as its stock price continues to struggle

  Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar Nov. 8, 2022

Image of the Talkspace app on a smartphone
Stephan Melzer/Alamy

Following a year of executive shakeups and business rejiggering, Talkspace’s third-quarter earnings came with some good news: The company finally appointed a new CEO and key numbers continue to point in the right direction.

But the virtual mental health company is still losing money, and the company’s stock has been trading below $1 since early October. Many investors may begin to ask themselves: “How long are we supposed to wait for this to work?”

Mario Aguilar

Mario Aguilar

Health Tech Correspondent

Mario covers how technology is transforming health care.

linkedin.com/in/mario-aguilar-13361235/

