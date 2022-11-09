Andreessen Horowitz partners with rural health system to give its companies a go-to pilot site

A rural hospital room in Alabama. Rural health systems have a unique incentive to test new technologies, which is why Andreessen Horowitz struck a partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network in New York.

Innovative health tech startups with big ideas will not get very far if they cannot convince the turtles in the traditional health care system to give them a shot. To that end, Silicon Valley venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz has partnered with rural health system Bassett Healthcare Network to serve as a sort of preferred testing ground for its portfolio companies.

The deal, which is the first of its kind for a16z’s Bio+Health Fund, creates a formal process for the Cooperstown, NY.-based health system to consider the offerings of companies backed by a16z.