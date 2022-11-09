 Skip to Main Content
Andreessen Horowitz partners with rural health system to give its companies a go-to pilot site

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar Nov. 9, 2022

A rural hospital room in Alabama
A rural hospital room in Alabama. Rural health systems have a unique incentive to test new technologies, which is why Andreessen Horowitz struck a partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network in New York. Brynn Anderson/AP

Innovative health tech startups with big ideas will not get very far if they cannot convince the turtles in the traditional health care system to give them a shot. To that end, Silicon Valley venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz has partnered with rural health system Bassett Healthcare Network to serve as a sort of preferred testing ground for its portfolio companies.

The deal, which is the first of its kind for a16z’s Bio+Health Fund, creates a formal process for the Cooperstown, NY.-based health system to consider the offerings of companies backed by a16z.

