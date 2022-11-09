Andreessen Horowitz partners with rural health system to give its companies a go-to pilot site

Innovative health tech startups with big ideas will not get very far if they cannot convince the turtles in the traditional health care system to give them a shot. To that end, Silicon Valley venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz has partnered with rural health system Bassett Healthcare Network to serve as a sort of preferred testing ground for its portfolio companies.
The deal, which is the first of its kind for a16z’s Bio+Health Fund, creates a formal process for the Cooperstown, NY.-based health system to consider the offerings of companies backed by a16z.
