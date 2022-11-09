 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Clovis Oncology warns of likely bankruptcy filing following years of scandal and financial losses

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Nov. 9, 2022

Reprints
Adobe

Clovis Oncology, a maker of cancer drugs, warned Wednesday that it will likely file for bankruptcy protection due to dwindling sales of its sole product, mounting financial losses, and a crushing debt load.

Based on its current operating plan, Clovis does not have the resources to remain financially solvent beyond January 2023, the company said in its quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With additional funding unlikely, “a potential bankruptcy filing in the very near term looks increasingly probable as a way to preserve the value of our business and assets for the benefit of our stakeholders.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young…
‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young life scientists is shaking up academia
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time…
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time without key tools and treatments
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
Viatris executive is charged with insider trading scheme involving…
Viatris executive is charged with insider trading scheme involving a friend and former colleague
Listen: Biogen’s new CEO, how the midterms affect science,…
Listen: Biogen’s new CEO, how the midterms affect science, & a biotech bankruptcy
PACT Pharma’s personalized cancer treatments, powered by CRISPR, clear…
PACT Pharma’s personalized cancer treatments, powered by CRISPR, clear early safety hurdles

Recommended Stories