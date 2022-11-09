FDA panel votes against Veru’s drug for severe Covid 

An FDA advisory panel voted 5-to-8 to recommend rejecting a new drug for patients hospitalized with Covid-19, ruling that a glimmer of potential life-saving benefit couldn’t make up for a long list of questions around the company’s main trial.

The debate centered around sabizabulin, a molecule originally put in development for cancer but repurposed during the pandemic. In April, the drug made headlines after its developer, Veru Inc, announced that it dramatically slashed deaths in a clinical trial of severe Covid patients: Nearly half of patients on placebo died, compared to 20% on the drug.