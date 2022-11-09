 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health
STAT+

FDA panel votes against Veru’s drug for severe Covid 

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Nov. 9, 2022

Reprints
The FDA's campus in Silver Spring, Md. Andrew Harnik/AP

An FDA advisory panel voted 5-to-8 to recommend rejecting a new drug for patients hospitalized with Covid-19, ruling that a glimmer of potential life-saving benefit couldn’t make up for a long list of questions around the company’s main trial. 

The debate centered around sabizabulin, a molecule originally put in development for cancer but repurposed during the pandemic. In April, the drug made headlines after its developer, Veru Inc, announced that it dramatically slashed deaths in a clinical trial of severe Covid patients: Nearly half of patients on placebo died, compared to 20% on the drug. 

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young…
‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young life scientists is shaking up academia
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time…
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time without key tools and treatments
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
Viatris executive is charged with insider trading scheme involving…
Viatris executive is charged with insider trading scheme involving a friend and former colleague
Colorado poised to become second state with legalized ‘medicinal…
Colorado poised to become second state with legalized ‘medicinal psychedelics’
Listen: Biogen’s new CEO, how the midterms affect science,…
Listen: Biogen’s new CEO, how the midterms affect science, & a biotech bankruptcy

Recommended Stories