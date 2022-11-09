 Skip to Main Content
Shares of Merrimack, a dormant drugmaker, soar after cancer drug succeeds in trial

  Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Nov. 9, 2022

person walking past NYSE
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, a shuttered drug company with no employees or any active research programs, more than doubled Wednesday because of a $225 million windfall that it will receive due to the success of a treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The approved cancer drug, called Onivyde, was once owned by Merrimack, but was sold in 2017 to the French drugmaker Ipsen. The deal gave Merrimack $575 million in cash, plus the potential for another $450 million in future cash payments contingent on Onivyde winning additional regulatory approvals.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Recommended Stories