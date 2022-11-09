Shares of Merrimack, a dormant drugmaker, soar after cancer drug succeeds in trial

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, a shuttered drug company with no employees or any active research programs, more than doubled Wednesday because of a $225 million windfall that it will receive due to the success of a treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The approved cancer drug, called Onivyde, was once owned by Merrimack, but was sold in 2017 to the French drugmaker Ipsen. The deal gave Merrimack $575 million in cash, plus the potential for another $450 million in future cash payments contingent on Onivyde winning additional regulatory approvals.