Biogen named Christopher Viehbacher, who formerly ran the French drug giant Sanofi, as its new CEO on Thursday, opening a new chapter for one of the first and most successful biotechnology firms but one that has struggled since the disastrous launch of the Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm.

Viehbacher, 62, will take the reins Monday, succeeding CEO Michel Vounatsos, who announced his impending resignation in May.