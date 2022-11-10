Jeff Jonas leaves Sage Therapeutics to launch biotech incubator

Jeff Jonas has been part of the C-suite at Sage Therapeutics since 2013.

Longtime Sage Therapeutics executive Jeff Jonas is leaving the biotech company to launch a biotech incubator with global investment giant CBC Group.

Sage announced this week that Jonas would leave the company to join a private equity firm. He has been part of the C-suite at Sage Therapeutics since 2013. He helped the company go public, build a pipeline of new antidepressants and other psychiatric medications, and sign a $1.5 billion deal with Biogen.