 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
First Opinion
The Readout LOUD

Listen: Biogen’s new CEO, how the midterms affect science, & a biotech bankruptcy

  • Damian Garde
  • Allison DeAngelis
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Allison DeAngelis and Adam Feuerstein Nov. 10, 2022

Reprints

How can Biogen right the ship? What happened to that “red wave”? And what can NASCAR teach us about public health?

STAT Washington correspondent Sarah Owermohle joins us to explain how this week’s midterm elections will affect health and medicine, and what the politicization of the pandemic means for the future of science in the U.S. We also discuss the incoming CEOs of Biogen and Seagen, plus a pair of biotech collapses.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news from the midterms; here’s more on Biogen; here’s the latest from Seagen; here’s the story on EQRx; here’s the latest on Faze Medicines; here’s where you can get tickets to next week’s STAT Summit; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast; and here’s our complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

advertisement

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, StitcherGoogle Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

About the Authors Reprints

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young…
‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young life scientists is shaking up academia
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time…
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time without key tools and treatments
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
PACT Pharma’s personalized cancer treatments, powered by CRISPR, clear…
PACT Pharma’s personalized cancer treatments, powered by CRISPR, clear early safety hurdles
Biogen appoints former Sanofi executive Christopher Viehbacher as CEO
Biogen appoints former Sanofi executive Christopher Viehbacher as CEO
For its first two medicines, EQRx abandons its bold…
For its first two medicines, EQRx abandons its bold strategy to lower drug prices

Recommended Stories