How can Biogen right the ship? What happened to that “red wave”? And what can NASCAR teach us about public health?

STAT Washington correspondent Sarah Owermohle joins us to explain how this week’s midterm elections will affect health and medicine, and what the politicization of the pandemic means for the future of science in the U.S. We also discuss the incoming CEOs of Biogen and Seagen, plus a pair of biotech collapses.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news from the midterms; here’s more on Biogen; here’s the latest from Seagen; here’s the story on EQRx; here’s the latest on Faze Medicines; here’s where you can get tickets to next week’s STAT Summit; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast; and here’s our complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

advertisement

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].