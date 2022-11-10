 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Seagen names longtime Novartis exec as new CEO

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Nov. 10, 2022

Reprints
NASDAQ
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Seagen announced Thursday that it had hired a new CEO, naming pharmaceutical industry executive David Epstein as its new leader to replace Clay Siegall, who resigned in May following his arrest on charges of domestic assault.

The appointment of Epstein returns management stability to the cancer drugmaker after a period of tumult, but it also likely signals that the long-speculated acquisition of Seagen by the pharma giant Merck is not going to happen.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young…
‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young life scientists is shaking up academia
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time…
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time without key tools and treatments
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
Viatris executive is charged with insider trading scheme involving…
Viatris executive is charged with insider trading scheme involving a friend and former colleague
PACT Pharma’s personalized cancer treatments, powered by CRISPR, clear…
PACT Pharma’s personalized cancer treatments, powered by CRISPR, clear early safety hurdles
Pharmalittle: Biogen hires Viehbacher as its CEO; new dengue…
Pharmalittle: Biogen hires Viehbacher as its CEO; new dengue vaccine rolled out amid safety concerns

Recommended Stories