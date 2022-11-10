Seagen names longtime Novartis exec as new CEO

Seagen announced Thursday that it had hired a new CEO, naming pharmaceutical industry executive David Epstein as its new leader to replace Clay Siegall, who resigned in May following his arrest on charges of domestic assault.
The appointment of Epstein returns management stability to the cancer drugmaker after a period of tumult, but it also likely signals that the long-speculated acquisition of Seagen by the pharma giant Merck is not going to happen.
