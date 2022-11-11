Biogen’s new CEO, clear-eyed about company’s challenges, prepares to take the reins

Christopher Viehbacher, who will start as Biogen’s CEO on Monday, knows that running Biogen may be one of the toughest jobs in the pharmaceutical industry. But he said in an exclusive interview with STAT that after years of working as an investor, and coaching and mentoring other executives, he missed being on the playing field himself.

“I’m not the type of guy to go run something that is smoothly running,” Viehbacher said. “That’s not my thing.”