Biogen’s new CEO, clear-eyed about company’s challenges, prepares to take the reins

  • Matthew Herper
  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Jason Mast

By Matthew Herper , Adam Feuerstein and Jason Mast Nov. 11, 2022

Photo illustration of Christopher Viehbacher and Biogen
Christopher Viehbacher formerly ran the French drug giant Sanofi. Photo illustration: STAT

Christopher Viehbacher, who will start as Biogen’s CEO on Monday, knows that running Biogen may be one of the toughest jobs in the pharmaceutical industry. But he said in an exclusive interview with STAT that after years of working as an investor, and coaching and mentoring other executives, he missed being on the playing field himself.

“I’m not the type of guy to go run something that is smoothly running,” Viehbacher said. “That’s not my thing.”

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

