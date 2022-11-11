 Skip to Main Content
Head of MassBio trade group is out after serving just over a year

By Jonathan Saltzman — Boston GlobeNov. 11, 2022

Joseph Boncore
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Barely a year after he was named head of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, former state Senator Joseph Boncore has been ousted and will be replaced with the trade group’s second-highest executive, according to two members of the nonprofit organization’s board of directors.

In response to Globe inquiries, MassBio issued a brief statement saying that Boncore “is resigning as CEO to open a consulting practice and will remain an advisor to MassBio on state and federal issues” under its new leader.

Jonathan Saltzman — Boston Globe

