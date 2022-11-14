Each year, STAT sets out to celebrate the unheralded heroes of science and medicine, poring over hundreds of nominations from across North America in search for the next generation of scientific superstars.

This year’s class of 28 Wunderkinds were selected from more than 200 brilliant researchers. In this video, we chat with health policy and drug pricing researcher Hussain Lalani; Julia Joung, a molecular biologist developing genetic screening technologies; and Avinash Manjula Basavanna, who researches engineered living materials and has developed a printable ink made from bacteria.