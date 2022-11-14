Despite higher dose, Stoke Therapeutics drug not active enough against childhood epilepsy

Stoke Therapeutics said Monday that a higher dose of its experimental drug for epilepsy reduced the frequency of convulsive seizures in children with a rare form of the disease. However, the treatment effect was still too low to provide a meaningful benefit, raising concerns that the company’s approach may never work.

In the update to a mid-stage study, three monthly injections of the Stoke drug, called STK-001, given at a 45-milligram dose, resulted in a median 55% reduction in convulsive seizure activity, compared to baseline.