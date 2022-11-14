 Skip to Main Content
Despite higher dose, Stoke Therapeutics drug not active enough against childhood epilepsy

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Nov. 14, 2022

Adobe

Stoke Therapeutics said Monday that a higher dose of its experimental drug for epilepsy reduced the frequency of convulsive seizures in children with a rare form of the disease. However, the treatment effect was still too low to provide a meaningful benefit, raising concerns that the company’s approach may never work.

In the update to a mid-stage study, three monthly injections of the Stoke drug, called STK-001, given at a 45-milligram dose, resulted in a median 55% reduction in convulsive seizure activity, compared to baseline.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

