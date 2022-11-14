 Skip to Main Content
Immunogen wins FDA approval for targeted medicine to treat advanced ovarian cancer

  Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Nov. 14, 2022

Ovarian cancer cells

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer — an antibody that delivers a targeted dose of chemotherapy directly to cancer cells.

The new drug, called Elahere, was developed by Immunogen, a biotech company based in Waltham, Mass. It’s the first new treatment option for advanced ovarian cancer to reach the U.S. market in more than seven years, and the first approval of a wholly owned medicine in Immunogen’s 41-year history.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT's national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

