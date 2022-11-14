Immunogen wins FDA approval for targeted medicine to treat advanced ovarian cancer

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer — an antibody that delivers a targeted dose of chemotherapy directly to cancer cells.

The new drug, called Elahere, was developed by Immunogen, a biotech company based in Waltham, Mass. It’s the first new treatment option for advanced ovarian cancer to reach the U.S. market in more than seven years, and the first approval of a wholly owned medicine in Immunogen’s 41-year history.