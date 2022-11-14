 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Pharmalot
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Maven raises $90 million for women’s and family health amid a funding drought

By Jayne Williamson-Lee Nov. 14, 2022

Reprints
glum Benjamin
Adobe

Women’s and family health tech startup Maven Clinic announced Monday it has raised $90 million in a Series E funding round led by General Catalyst, raising the company’s valuation to $1.35 billion.

The funding, which brought Maven’s total funding to $300 million, comes at a time when investment into health tech companies has slowed, with patients returning to their doctors’ offices and employers considering scaling back their virtual care benefits amid an economic downturn. Yet the market shift back to pre-Covid levels did not shake the confidence of Maven’s investors, who said they see the need for maternal and family health care only growing in a post-Roe world.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jayne Williamson-Lee

News Intern

Jayne Williamson-Lee is a news intern at STAT interested in artificial intelligence and other innovations in health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘A very worrying scenario’: Internal documents on India Covid-19…
‘A very worrying scenario’: Internal documents on India Covid-19 vaccine raise troubling questions about approval process
Moderna data suggest new Covid booster is more effective…
Moderna data suggest new Covid booster is more effective against Omicron variants
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
More drugmakers are expanding access in poorer countries, but…
More drugmakers are expanding access in poorer countries, but progress continues to lag overall
5 looming questions about the exodus of young life…
5 looming questions about the exodus of young life scientists from academia
Immunogen wins FDA approval for targeted medicine to treat…
Immunogen wins FDA approval for targeted medicine to treat advanced ovarian cancer

Recommended Stories