Maven raises $90 million for women’s and family health amid a funding drought

Women’s and family health tech startup Maven Clinic announced Monday it has raised $90 million in a Series E funding round led by General Catalyst, raising the company’s valuation to $1.35 billion.

The funding, which brought Maven’s total funding to $300 million, comes at a time when investment into health tech companies has slowed, with patients returning to their doctors’ offices and employers considering scaling back their virtual care benefits amid an economic downturn. Yet the market shift back to pre-Covid levels did not shake the confidence of Maven’s investors, who said they see the need for maternal and family health care only growing in a post-Roe world.