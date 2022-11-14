 Skip to Main Content
Roche’s experimental Alzheimer’s treatment fails to slow cognitive decline across two clinical trials

  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Damian Garde

By Adam Feuerstein and Damian Garde Nov. 14, 2022

Roche reported negative results Monday from a pair of clinical trials investigating an antibody treatment for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease — another setback for the Swiss pharma giant’s decades-long effort to develop medicines against the memory-destroying disease.

The drug, called gantenerumab, slowed the rate of cognitive and functional decline compared to a placebo by 8% and 6%, respectively — not enough to meet the primary goal of the two studies of just under 2,000 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s, Roche said in a press release.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Damian Garde

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

