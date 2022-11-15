 Skip to Main Content
5 looming questions about the exodus of young life scientists from academia

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen Nov. 15, 2022

The unprecedented departure of young life science Ph.D.s and postdocs from academia raises all sorts of questions — for universities, life science companies, and anyone interested in the future of biomedical research.

We explore some of the key looming questions here, going beyond a recent STAT special report that chronicles this academic exodus and looking ahead to the future. As you’ll see, there are no easy answers, but we take a close look at what has (and hasn’t) happened so far in academic science to understand what might happen next.

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

