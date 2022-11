Hal Barron (left) and Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte of Altos Labs at the 2022 STAT Summit.

‘If this works, it changes everything’: Altos Labs founders lay out plan to reverse disease

BOSTON — The executives behind Altos Labs would really, really like people to stop saying they’re trying to reverse aging.

They have a couple things going against them on this count. For one, the first article about the biotech and its $3 billion stash talked about Silicon Valley billionaires “living forever.” And then there’s their most prominent scientist’s tendency to talk openly about people living to 130.