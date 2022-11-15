 Skip to Main Content
Amazon jumps into direct-to-consumer telehealth, launching a rival to Ro and Hims

  Katie Palmer

By Katie Palmer Nov. 15, 2022

Amazon Stethoscope
Alex Hogan/STAT

True to its e-commerce expertise, Amazon is jumping into the world of direct-to-consumer telehealth. On Tuesday, the tech goliath launched a virtual health storefront that individuals can access through the main Amazon website and its mobile app, offering the ability to message teleproviders and obtain prescriptions for about 20 health conditions.

Amazon has been making significant shifts in its health care strategy in the last few months: In July, it announced plans to acquire primary care company One Medical in a deal valued at $3.9 billion. In August, it was in a bidding war for home health care company Signify Health.

Katie Palmer

Katie Palmer

Health Tech Correspondent

Katie is a health tech correspondent at STAT.

