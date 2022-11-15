The FDA has banned certain vapes and medicines. We still bought these 13 products in its backyard

WHITE OAK, Md. — The Food and Drug Administration, as the name suggests, is supposed to police the United States’ food and drug supply.

But there are still illegal products available for easy purchase at gas stations and convenience stores all over the country — including in the FDA’s own backyard. We know, we bought them.

Some of the products STAT found around the FDA’s suburban Maryland campus are outright dangerous, like an unapproved cough medicine linked to childrens’ deaths. Others, like CBD gummies and vapes, have become ubiquitous at convenience stores, but are still illegal nonetheless.

Nearly all of the products STAT bought were purchased at stores that dot America’s street corners, like CVS, Walgreens, Vitamin Shoppe, and 711.

The open sale of these products demonstrates just how much the agency is struggling at enforcing its own rules, which are supposed to keep the public safe. Former FDA officials told STAT they were troubled by the large number of illegal and potentially dangerous products that are so easy to find and buy.

“These products are illegal for a reason,” said Peter Lurie, the executive director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, who previously served as the FDA’s associate commissioner for public health strategy and analysis. “The agency is under-resourced and cannot remotely keep up with the number and variety of products on the market.”

An FDA spokesperson told STAT that while the agency has a number of tools to crack down on illegal businesses, it cannot catch every illegal product.

“The reality is, the agency cannot be everywhere at all times and, unfortunately, some parties choose to ignore FDA warnings and continue to sell potentially violative products,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Therefore, we encourage consumers to remain vigilant about the products they purchase. In addition, it’s crucial that retailers speak with manufacturers and distributors about the legal status of the products they offer.”

Experts were divided on why these illegal sellers seem to be running circles around regulators. While Lurie pointed to the agency being under-resourced, others insisted the problem was deeper — and exposed a lack of true enforcement strategy in certain parts of the FDA.

Either way, the problem appears to be growing. A number of the most prominent illegal products STAT found on store shelves, like vapes and CBD gummies, have only hit the market in recent years, and have flourished amid the FDA’s inaction.

Josh Sharfstein, who served as the FDA’s second-in-command during the Obama administration, said STAT’s reporting put an “exclamation point on the frustration that regulators sometimes feel.” He largely declined to criticize the agency. Instead, he argued that the prevalence of these illegal products underscores the importance of the FDA’s work.

“This problem is a sign that things would be much worse if it weren’t for what the FDA is doing,” Sharfstein said.

Here’s what we found.

STAT purchased illegal Delta 8 gummies within just a few miles of the FDA’s headquarters. Alex Hogan/STAT

Ambroxol cough syrup

Ambroxol isn’t approved as an over-the-counter product here in the United States, but it was in the display case at a pharmacy tailored to the Latin American community, just a mile from the FDA’s campus.

The product appears to be imported from El Salvador, where it’s sold as a cough medicine and expectorant. But imported unapproved products can’t be sold here in the United States.

Interestingly enough, the FDA has known since at least 2009 that ambroxol was on the shelves illegally, and that it was making kids sick. A research report from three FDA officials that year found that two infant deaths were linked to ambroxol, which they noted “is not approved for prescription or [over the counter] use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for any indication and cannot be legally marketed in the United States.”

Rhino and S.W.A.G. Sexual supplements

If you’ve ever been to a gas station, you’ve probably seen mysterious pills in gaudy single-use packaging emblazoned with names like Rhino 69 Platinum lurking behind the counter. Those are black-market sexual enhancement supplements, and the FDA has been fighting a losing battle against these products for more than a decade.

Why is the FDA so concerned? Many of these products are known to have the active ingredients in the drugs Viagra and Cialis, which can only be purchased with a prescription.

We bought these two pills, Rhino Maxxx 69 Platinum 22000 and S.W.A.G., at 711 and a Sunoco gas station.

Both pills have been the subject of FDA warnings. The FDA first warned consumers about S.W.A.G. all the way back in 2014. In 2018 the FDA warned consumers to avoid any pills with the Rhino brand because “the FDA has received reports of people experiencing chest pain, severe headaches and prolonged erections after taking a Rhino product that led to surgical intervention and hospitalization due to extreme drops in blood pressure.”

While the FDA has taken some serious action against Rhino in recent years, including indicting the man allegedly importing the bulk Cialis and Viagra to make the products, the company is still kicking. You can find their products at countless gas stations around the country, and those looking to stock up can purchase more on the company’s website.

Kratom

The FDA has been fighting a losing battle against kratom, too. The agency says the popular supplement, which is sold in capsule, powder, and even tea form, works on the brain similar to an opioid drug and has similar risks.

But the smoke shop closest to the FDA’s campus had numerous varieties of the product, including the large packet of powder we ended up purchasing. That packet, which cost less than $50, contained roughly 30 doses of the product.

The FDA has taken some serious enforcement action against kratom distributors and sellers. In 2014, they issued an order that lets their agents seize the product coming over the border. But the company behind the product we purchased isn’t exactly clandestine. It claims on its website that it has been providing kratom to “more than 15,000 stores nationwide since 2001” and that it packages its product stateside.

Hemp-based products

It’s remarkably easy to find CBD products, both around the FDA’s campus and around the country more generally. We saw CBD products in CVS, countless gas stations, and at the smoke shop, too. The products ranged from over-the-counter pain cream to edibles that contain CBD and a whole host of other cannabis compounds, like HHC and Delta 8 THC.

The FDA has said that CBD can’t be sold as an over-the-counter drug, dietary supplement, or food product because it’s a prescription drug. They’ve raised concerns too that the lack of standardization among CBD products, and their ubiquitousness, could lead some consumers to ingest dangerous levels of this drug leading to health problems, like liver damage.

And it’s not just CBD itself that’s posing an issue for the FDA nowadays. We purchased a number of edible products containing other similar compounds, like Delta 8 THC and HHC, that actually get users high like traditional marijuana does. (CBD does not.)

FDA issued a warning to consumers in May that regulators and poison control centers were beginning to receive reports of so-called adverse events, like hallucinations and vomiting, because of these products, but the agency has done little to crack down on sellers or manufacturers beyond issuing warnings to fewer than a dozen companies.

This gummy bear-flavored vape, adorned with characters from the show Family Guy, was purchased near the FDA’s headquarters in Maryland. Alex Hogan/STAT

Tobacco products

There was no shortage of illegal tobacco products to buy on our shopping spree around White Oak.

Top on our shopping list was a disposable flavored vape, the type of cheap product frequently preferred by young people. We bought a disposable gummy bear-flavored product, which was decorated with characters from the TV show Family Guy, at an Exxon gas station. The same product comes in flavors like Orange Soda, Peach Ice Cream and Strawberry Watermelon, too (All of which are also adorned with different cartoon characters.)

New types of nicotine pouches and lozenges sold under the brand names Zyn and Velo were ubiquitous in gas stations and convenience stores, too. Zyn, which is produced by the company Swedish Match, rolled out nationally in the United States in 2019. Velo, which is made by the cigarette giant R.J. Reynolds, launched in 2020.

While these products are less dangerous than combustible cigarettes, tobacco control advocates are concerned they’re being used by young people. In the fall of 2020, 13% of 15-24 year olds surveyed by the Truth Initiative reported using nicotine pouches in the previous 30 days. However, more recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that just 1.4% of high schoolers reported using nicotine pouches.

The FDA hasn’t ordered either product formally off the market, and both companies have followed the FDA’s rules and submitted applications to the agency asking for permission to sell these products, but the agency hasn’t decided on either application yet, which means the products are illegal for the time being. A representative for Swedish Match, which makes Zyn, told STAT that the company filed its application in March 2020 and is awaiting a decision from the FDA. The spokesperson added that retailers are able to continue selling the product because FDA is “exercising enforcement discretion.” A spokesperson for Velo said similar.

Even products FDA actively and formally banned were still being sold. The FDA ordered blu vape cartridges off the market, for example, in April. It was explicit: blu products “may not be offered for sale, distributed or marketed in the U.S. Such products may not be introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce, and if the product is already on the market, the product must be removed from the market.” But STAT bought these pods months later at a Dash In convenience store near the agency’s headquarters.

Despite the FDA’s explicit warnings, the company told STAT that its products can stay on the market pending the companies’ request for a review of the FDA’s order. “We remain confident that once our [request] is remanded for further scientific review we will be successful in securing a marketing order.”

Skin lightening cream

The skin cream we bought might not look like it should be on this list, but it’s actually one of the most dangerous products we purchased. Its active ingredient, hydroquinone, has been linked to skin rashes, facial swelling, and permanent skin discoloration. The FDA warned 12 companies to stop selling these products back in April, but when we checked in late summer you can still find certain hydroquinone products on the shelves at major pharmacies.

We bought the product, which is made by the brand Ambi, at a Walgreens.

NAC tablets

NAC tablets are commonly used by consumers for protecting organs like the liver and the lungs, but the FDA has maintained that NAC can’t be a dietary supplement because it’s also approved as a prescription drug to treat acetaminophen poisoning. There’s early evidence too, in mouse models, that NAC can have deleterious effects, like supporting tumor growth and initiation.

Nevertheless, the product can be found in most major supplement stores. We got the bottle shown in the video at Vitamin Shoppe.

But this isn’t like the other cases. Supplement makers aren’t doing anything technically illegal; instead, they fought back against the FDA’s efforts to keep them from selling the tablets — and won.

In August 2020, the FDA went after supplement makers for selling NAC. They pushed back, arguing that because the agency had passively allowed the sale of such products for decades, it couldn’t change its mind arbitrarily. The FDA eventually agreed. In 2022, the FDA announced it would use so-called “enforcement discretion” and not pursue supplement makers selling NAC products after all.

