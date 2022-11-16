Cerebral’s CEO responds to concerns about prescribing pressures and telehealth safety

David Mou, the CEO of Cerebral, speaks with STAT health tech correspondent Mohana Ravindranath at the 2022 STAT Summit.

BOSTON — The three years since Cerebral’s launch have been a whirlwind. With a promise to expand access to mental health care and medications online, the company landed a stunning $462 million in funding by the end of 2021. But by summer 2022, the company was under intense pressure as its prescribing and business practices drew scrutiny from federal agencies and prosecutors.

As Cerebral navigates the fallout of those investigations and a fast-changing telehealth landscape, its CEO stressed that Cerebral is working to improve the quality of mental health care.