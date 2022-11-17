Editas, facing another setback, halts development on first clinical CRISPR program

Editas Medicine, one of the small handful of original CRISPR companies, announced Thursday it is halting development on its first clinical program after data showed only a small subset of patients were responding.

Edit-101, an experimental CRISPR-based treatment for a rare eye disease called CEP290-meditated LCA10, led to “clinically meaningful” improvements in sight in only three out of 14 patients treated in the company’s Phase I study.