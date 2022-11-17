How do Alzheimer’s drugs even work? Can biotech people bake? And do we even like one another?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Recorded live from the 2022 STAT Summit, we discuss the failure of an Alzheimer’s disease treatment from Roche, the unexpected success of a competing one for Eisai, and some unpredictable questions from our audience.

For more on what we cover, here’s more on Eisai’s drug; here’s the news on Roche’s treatment; and here’s a series of stories from the STAT Summit.

