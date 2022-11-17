 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Roche’s failure, Eisai’s success, and a live AMA

  • Damian Garde
  • Allison DeAngelis
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Allison DeAngelis and Adam Feuerstein Nov. 17, 2022

How do Alzheimer’s drugs even work? Can biotech people bake? And do we even like one another?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Recorded live from the 2022 STAT Summit, we discuss the failure of an Alzheimer’s disease treatment from Roche, the unexpected success of a competing one for Eisai, and some unpredictable questions from our audience.

For more on what we cover, here’s more on Eisai’s drug; here’s the news on Roche’s treatment; and here’s a series of stories from the STAT Summit.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

