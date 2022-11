Vertex CEO Reshma Kewalramani (center) and chief scientific officer David Altshuler (right) speak with STAT senior biotech writer Adam Feuerstein.

Vertex revolutionized cystic fibrosis treatment. Its executives say that’s just the start

BOSTON — Vertex Pharmaceuticals reshaped the way doctors treat cystic fibrosis, turning what was once a childhood death sentence into a manageable condition — and making the Boston biotech a multibillion-dollar company in the process.

Its next goal? Reproducing that success.