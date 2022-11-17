 Skip to Main Content
‘We were right all along:’ For Japanese drugmaker Eisai, success against Alzheimer’s has been a long time coming

  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Jason Mast
  • Damian Garde

By Adam Feuerstein , Jason Mast and Damian Garde

Nov. 17, 2022

Ivan Cheung
Ivan Cheung, chairman of Eisai’s U.S. operations, said lecanemab gives the company an opportunity to take care of “unfinished business.” Chantal Heijnen for STAT

NUTLEY, N.J. — A once-in-a-generation medicine was built on more than two decades of regret.

In 1997, Eisai launched Aricept, a revolutionary treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, invented and developed by the company’s scientists in Japan. The arrival of the drug was a galvanizing moment for Eisai — a blockbuster product for a company on the rise and the first of what was expected to be a string of medicines to slow or even reverse the effects of the disease.

