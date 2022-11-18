Biosplice, once the most valuable biotech startup, sees a pair of osteoarthritis trials fail

Biosplice’s bid to transform the treatment of everything from arthritis to cancer ran into a snag this week, with the San Diego biotech announcing that its experimental osteoarthritis drug failed to benefit patients in a pair of Phase 3 clinical trials.

The results, presented at the American College of Rheumatology conference in Philadelphia, show that the small-molecule drug lorecivivint failed to significantly soothe the pain of osteoarthritis patients. Both trials were randomized, placebo-controlled studies conducted across multiple medical research centers — the gold standard of scientific evidence.