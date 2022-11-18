 Skip to Main Content
Nectar bats are ‘wonderful, majestic’ and sugar-obsessed. This researcher wants to know how they stay healthy

By Justin ChenNov. 18, 2022

Reprints
Jasmin Camacho, a postdoctoral researcher at the Stowers Institute and a STAT Wunderkind, analyzes a cross-section of the small intestine to help better understand how nectar bats rapidly process glucose. Courtesy Stowers Institute

Nectar bats may have nature’s biggest sweet tooth. Each night, the creatures scour the jungle for blossoming flowers in order to consume as much as 150% of their body weight in liquid sugar.

Such a feat would leave other mammals in shock or in a coma. But nectar bats push biology to the limit — making them “wonderful, majestic flying superheroes,” in the words of Jasmin Camacho, a postdoctoral researcher at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research who was recently named a STAT Wunderkind. By learning how bats protect themselves from the toxic effects of high sugar consumption, Camacho is striving to find new treatments for metabolic disorders like diabetes and obesity.

Justin Chen

