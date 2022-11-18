Removing barriers to biosimilar adoption in the United States

Biosimilars, a much-lauded approach to reducing drug costs in the United States, are still underused here, even as they are proving successful in Europe. Why? Two key reasons are misperceptions of inferiority and the intricacies of U.S. market access.

As the head of U.S. market access for Samsung Bioepis, a South Korean developer and manufacturer of biosimilars, I routinely introduce our capabilities to key stakeholders in the U.S. health care market. Early after their introduction, the U.S. market showed little desire to embrace or use biosimilars. This sentiment largely held regardless of whether it was the public or private sector, an academic medical center or independent practice, and regardless of therapeutic area.