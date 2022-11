Gerry McCarthy, the CEO of Merative, spoke with STAT about the startup's plans for using the health datasets purchased from IBM's Watson Health business.

A company being built from the ashes of IBM’s Watson Health division is launching new lines of business with a much different message: The real value is in the health data, not the fancy AI engine it might eventually power.

The new venture, dubbed Merative, will focus on distributing data through channels designed to maximize its value for health plans, providers, pharmaceutical companies, employers and other businesses.