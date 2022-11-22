‘Digital health is late to the party’: Can telehealth help curb mitigate their carbon footprints?

As the world stares down the barrel of climate change, the health care system — which is responsible for about 9% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions — is finally starting to take action.

Hospitals, in particular, are working to stem their impact, and have held up telehealth as a prime strategy to cut down on carbon, by eliminating millions of miles of travel to and from health care centers. But while digital health in many forms has significant potential to manage health care’s emissions, research into its impacts is still very nascent — and the measurements used often fall short.