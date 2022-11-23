Google Cloud pitches ease and speed to lure health systems wary of tech changes

LAS VEGAS — Google has honed its message for hospital systems wary of moving their data to its cloud services: We are going to make this very easy for you.

At the HLTH conference in Las Vegas this month, the company emphasized products and services that reduce the technical challenges health systems face as they look to modernize their technology infrastructure. Moving more systems to the cloud makes it easier for health systems to turn their troves of data into usable insights about patient care, finances, and more. But some organizations have been slow-walking their transitions because of the upfront effort required, as well as persistent concerns about security, compliance, and privacy. Luring the lagging health systems could prove a lucrative opportunity as Google Cloud aims to hoist itself to profitability.