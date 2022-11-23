 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Health
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Care
STAT+

UPMC, Advocate Aurora, Duke fighting lawsuits over use of Meta’s tracking tool

  • Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow Nov. 23, 2022

Reprints
Adobe

Five months after a media investigation revealed that hospitals were feeding Meta sensitive patient information through a tracking tool on their websites, prominent systems like UPMC, Advocate Aurora, and Duke Health are still contending with the resulting legal action.

The Markup and STAT News co-published an investigation in June that found one-third of Newsweek’s top 100 U.S. hospitals were using a tracker called Meta Pixel that sends Meta, formerly known as Facebook, data whenever patients schedule doctor’s appointments. The data collected includes details about patients’ medical conditions, prescriptions, and appointments. The first lawsuit that followed the investigation — an anonymous MedStar Health System patient who sued Meta — came just days after it was published.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Tara Bannow

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
Fentanyl isn’t just causing overdoses. It’s making it harder…
Fentanyl isn’t just causing overdoses. It’s making it harder to start addiction treatment
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
A jury finds NCAA is not to blame in…
A jury finds NCAA is not to blame in lawsuit over football player’s death after repeated…
‘Mass incarceration is one of the greatest health challenges…
‘Mass incarceration is one of the greatest health challenges of our time’: MacArthur ‘genius’ Emily Wang…
Google Cloud pitches ease and speed to lure health…
Google Cloud pitches ease and speed to lure health systems wary of tech changes

Recommended Stories