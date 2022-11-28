 Skip to Main Content
mRNA startup Strand Therapeutics raises millions to test targeted cancer therapies

By Ryan Cross — The Boston GlobeNov. 28, 2022

Strand Therapeutics co-founders Jake Becraft, Ph.D., CEO and Tasuku Kitada, Ph.D., President, Head of R&D.
Doug Levy/AP

When Jacob Becraft addressed a bustling party of a hundred-plus employees, friends, and investors at his startup’s lab last month, he credited messenger RNA for bringing everyone back together in one room.

His remarks carried a double meaning. Yes, the mRNA vaccines had allowed the large group to gather in person — not a mask in sight. But Becraft’s Strand Therapeutics is also one of several Boston-area startups buoyed by the success of the COVID-19 shots and hoping to expand the reach of mRNA medicines into cancer and other diseases.

Ryan Cross — The Boston Globe

Recommended Stories