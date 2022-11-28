Francis St. Germain, Sr., who is 98 years old, with two of his great grandchildren.

The secret to longer, healthier life? Ambitious new trial focuses on ‘super agers’ and seeks thousands of families.

Dr. Thomas Perls has for decades studied so-called super agers, people who live deep into their 90s and beyond, essentially unburdened by the typical diseases of old age. He is convinced that the secret to this remarkable longevity is buried in people’s genes and passed down through generations.

But which genes harbor this power? And if researchers pinpoint the right genes amid thousands in a person’s body, could that knowledge be harnessed to develop drugs that mimic those genes and allow more people to enjoy longer, healthier lives?