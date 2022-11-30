‘This actually changes everything’: Altered image in 1999 paper raises potential peril for Stanford president

New findings of altered images in research co-authored by Stanford University president Marc Tessier-Lavigne add to the weight of allegations against him, according to experts on research misconduct.

On Tuesday, Stanford announced an investigation into its president following allegations of altered images in four papers co-authored by Tessier-Lavigne over a seven-year period earlier in his research career. A subsequent analysis by Elisabeth Bik, a scientific integrity expert who specializes in identifying manipulated images, found an additional image that raises concern in a paper published in the journal Cell in 1999, two years earlier than the set of papers originally flagged to Stanford.