On the long road to treating Huntington’s genetic stutter, scientists return to overlooked clues

In the spring of 1981, a geneticist from Indianapolis and a neurologist from Chicago got in a car and for three days they crisscrossed the yellowing cornfields of Iowa. Every now and then, they stopped at a house to draw blood from the inhabitants — more than 30 members of one extended family spread across the state. The scientists sent the blood 950 miles east to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, to a tiny lab (recently converted from a storeroom) where a 28-year-old postdoc named James Gusella and his 23-year-old research technician, Rudolph Tanzi, got to work.

Using old hamster cages, chair cushions purchased from Kmart, and a Polaroid camera given to Tanzi for his 11th birthday, they began taking pictures of pieces of DNA carrying the genetic code of each member of that family. With enough pictures, and enough pieces, the scientists hoped to do something many of their colleagues considered crazy: find the location of a lethal gene that had sentenced more than five generations of this family, and thousands of other people around the world, to the brain-ravaging disease known as Huntington’s.

Find it they did. Clues from the Iowans, later confirmed by similar analyses of blood from members of an extended family living in the remote northwestern part of Venezuela, mapped the gene to somewhere on chromosome 4. Over the next decade, those families would prove critical to unraveling the sequence of the gene itself. The landmark discovery, in 1993, promised to unlock the molecular underpinnings of the disease, thus providing a road map for developing a potential cure.

Now approaching three decades later, effective treatments — let alone curative ones — have yet to materialize. In the last two years, three once-promising drugs have failed in clinical trials, and at least as many prospective therapies have been abandoned before reaching human testing. With companies either stumbling or shutting down, researchers increasingly believe the drug industry, in an echo of its disappointing record with Alzheimer’s, has been pursuing a solution based on an incomplete understanding of the disease. Instead, an observation made 25 years ago — and then ignored by most of the Huntington’s field — may hold the answer.