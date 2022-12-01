 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Whither PhRMA, Alzheimer’s treatment data revealed, and the first fecal microbiome drug approval

  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Damian Garde
  • Allison DeAngelis

By Adam Feuerstein , Damian Garde and Allison DeAngelis Dec. 1, 2022

A big Alzheimer’s treatment data reveal. The first FDA-approved fecal microbiome drug. And a stinging defeat for Big Pharma’s lobbying arm.

We cover all these topics and more on this week’s episode of “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. STAT Washington correspondent Rachel Cohrs joins us to explain how PhRMA, the all-powerful lobbying group, lost its edge in a fight over drug-pricing negotiation. Damian gives us the inside scoop on CTAD, the big Alzheimer’s disease research conference, where Eisai and Biogen presented groundbreaking data on their treatment called lecanemab. We also discuss the FDA approval of a microbiome drug for the treatment of a bowel disorder and the potential for a big acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics.

For more on what we cover, here’s more on the approval of Rebyota; the lecanemab Phase 3 study results; an analysis of amyloid lowering in the brain; and who’s been identified as potential buyers of Horizon. And here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast; and here’s our complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

