 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Health
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Alzheimer’s researchers try out an unfamiliar sensation: optimism

  • Jonathan Wosen
  • Damian Garde

By Jonathan Wosen and Damian Garde Dec. 2, 2022

Reprints
Brain illustration
Adobe

SAN FRANCISCO — Scientific meetings about Alzheimer’s disease can be funereal affairs, with researchers from around the world gathering in hopes that the latest in a long line of negative clinical trials might light the path to a long-awaited success.

This year was different. Nearly 2,000 people showed up to the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease meeting, a conference record, to hear about lecanemab, a drug from Eisai and Biogen that appears to have broken the decades-long cycle of disappointment.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘A constant information lag’: The troubled recall of Philips…
‘A constant information lag’: The troubled recall of Philips CPAP machines underscores flaws in device oversight
FDA approves first fecal microbiome drug, setting stage for…
FDA approves first fecal microbiome drug, setting stage for others
Covid evolution wipes out another antibody treatment, threatening the…
Covid evolution wipes out another antibody treatment, threatening the country’s medicine cabinet
AAM’s Dan Leonard, president of generic drug lobby, ousted
AAM’s Dan Leonard, president of generic drug lobby, ousted
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Inside one startup’s quest to build proteins from scratch…
Inside one startup’s quest to build proteins from scratch using artificial intelligence

Recommended Stories