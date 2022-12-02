 Skip to Main Content
An Anavex study spin job sullies an otherwise spectacular Alzheimer’s conference

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Dec. 2, 2022

Adam's take main illustration
Molly Ferguson/STAT

Anavex Life Sciences said Thursday that its experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease slowed the rate of cognitive decline in a clinical trial — but only by changing the study’s primary efficacy goals, omitting patients from the analysis, randomly altering data, making basic math errors, whistling past safety concerns, and using nonsensical statistical tests.

Put all those issues aside, and Anavex’s drug performed wonderfully. In fantasy land.

