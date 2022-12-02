 Skip to Main Content
AAM’s Dan Leonard, president of generic drug lobby, ousted

By John WilkersonDec. 2, 2022

Generic drug vials
The generic drug industry’s lobbying group, the Association for Accessible Medicines, fired its president Dan Leonard, two sources familiar with the decision said Friday evening.

It was not immediately clear why Leonard was fired, and AAM didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources said its members were frustrated that it was late to engage when Congress was debating the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices.

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

