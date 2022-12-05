Mirati’s KRAS-blocking lung cancer drug clears safety hurdle in combination study

Mirati Therapeutics said Monday that its KRAS-targeting cancer drug called adagrasib combined with another immunotherapy was well-tolerated by patients with lung cancer — avoiding the serious liver side effects and treatment discontinuations that have stalled similar efforts by Amgen.

The new safety data are a boost to Mirati’s efforts to expand the number of patients with KRAS-mutated lung cancer who might benefit from adagrasib — and help the drug grow into a commercial blockbuster.