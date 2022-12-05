 Skip to Main Content
Mirati’s KRAS-blocking lung cancer drug clears safety hurdle in combination study

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Dec. 5, 2022

lung CT scan w/hand
Andy Wong/AP

Mirati Therapeutics said Monday that its KRAS-targeting cancer drug called adagrasib combined with another immunotherapy was well-tolerated by patients with lung cancer — avoiding the serious liver side effects and treatment discontinuations that have stalled similar efforts by Amgen.

The new safety data are a boost to Mirati’s efforts to expand the number of patients with KRAS-mutated lung cancer who might benefit from adagrasib — and help the drug grow into a commercial blockbuster.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

