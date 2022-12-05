 Skip to Main Content
Thirty Madison, looking to stand out in a crowded telehealth market, quietly plans expansion into sleep care

  Katie Palmer

Dec. 5, 2022

In the fight to command the growing market for telehealth, Thirty Madison is staking out new terrain. Over the last year and a half, the 5-year-old digital health startup has been quietly planning to expand into sleep care with a new brand called River.

Thirty Madison has been challenged to distinguish itself from direct-to-consumer companies like Hims and Ro, which also provide a combination of digital pharmacy services and telehealth — often bolstered by significant advertising budgets. Its approach has been to build multiple “storefronts” that allow users to access providers who can prescribe medications and deliver follow-up care for different conditions: Keeps for hair loss, Picnic for allergies, Cove for migraine, and more. The company also acquired Nurx, which was originally focused on sexual and reproductive health, in a merger that closed this year.

Katie Palmer

Health Tech Correspondent

Katie is a health tech correspondent at STAT.

Recommended Stories