 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Insurance
STAT+

The health insurer will see you now: How UnitedHealth is keeping more profits, as your doctor

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Dec. 5, 2022

Reprints
Adobe

Next year, UnitedHealth Group — one of the largest health care companies on the planet — expects to make a lot more money in a relatively simple way: by funneling more of the insurance premiums it collects from workers and taxpayers toward itself.

That’s possible because UnitedHealth, known for its sprawling insurance presence, has pivoted to become one of the largest providers of outpatient care by acquiring numerous physician practices, surgery centers, urgent care facilities, and pharmacy benefit managers. And whenever possible, UnitedHealth is directing more of its insurance members to get care and prescription drugs through those entities that are owned by its Optum division — essentially allowing its left hand to pay its right.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Tags

Apple scores victory in dispute over heart monitoring technologies…
Apple scores victory in dispute over heart monitoring technologies in Apple Watch
Pediatricians and parents on the brink: This is their…
Pediatricians and parents on the brink: This is their March 2020
Zantac lawsuits are tossed out as judge lambasts lack…
Zantac lawsuits are tossed out as judge lambasts lack of evidence showing links to cancer
The prices of 7 drugs were hiked without proof…
The prices of 7 drugs were hiked without proof of new benefits, costing the U.S. $805…
U.S. delays backing for patent waivers on Covid-19 therapies…
U.S. delays backing for patent waivers on Covid-19 therapies and diagnostics
Gossamer drug for lung hypertension achieves study goal but…
Gossamer drug for lung hypertension achieves study goal but with subpar treatment effect

Recommended Stories