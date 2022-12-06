 Skip to Main Content
Karuna Therapeutics replaces its CEO, suggesting takeover unlikely soon

  Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper Dec. 6, 2022

Karuna Therapeutics said Tuesday that its CEO, Steve Paul, will be replaced by Bill Meury, a private equity investor and former pharmaceutical executive, suggesting a takeover is unlikely in the near future.

Paul will remain with the company as chief scientific officer and a member of its board. Christopher Coughlin, the company’s lead independent director, will take Paul’s role as chair of the board. Meury will take over as CEO on Jan. 3.

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Limits of ‘Fauci effect’: infectious disease applicants plummet, and hospitals are scrambling
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some people with obesity
Pediatricians and parents on the brink: This is their March 2020
Prometheus’ inflammatory bowel drug succeeds in two mid-stage trials
Pharmalittle: Zantac lawsuits tossed over inadequate scientific evidence; Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug used for…
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some people with obesity

