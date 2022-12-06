Karuna Therapeutics replaces its CEO, suggesting takeover unlikely soon

Karuna Therapeutics said Tuesday that its CEO, Steve Paul, will be replaced by Bill Meury, a private equity investor and former pharmaceutical executive, suggesting a takeover is unlikely in the near future.

Paul will remain with the company as chief scientific officer and a member of its board. Christopher Coughlin, the company’s lead independent director, will take Paul’s role as chair of the board. Meury will take over as CEO on Jan. 3.