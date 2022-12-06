 Skip to Main Content
‘This is not a cure’: Consensus begins to emerge on new Alzheimer’s drug

  • Matthew Herper
  • Allison DeAngelis

By Matthew Herper and Allison DeAngelis Dec. 6, 2022

Ivan Cheung, Eisai CEO
Ivan Cheung, the CEO of Eisai, speaks at a STAT event Monday. STAT

NEW YORK — A consensus may be emerging about how to prescribe the new Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab, according to remarks made by both a critic of other Alzheimer’s medicines and the CEO of the company that developed it.

Ivan Cheung, the CEO of Eisai, the lecanemab developer, said at a STAT event Monday night that if patients carry a particular genetic variant that increases the risk of bleeding in the brain when taking the drug, they should only take the medicine if they and their families are willing to submit to close monitoring from doctors.

