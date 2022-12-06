 Skip to Main Content
STATUS List Spotlight: A Conversation with Otis Brawley

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper Dec. 6, 2022

Editor’s note: A livestream of the conversation will be embedded below at 2 p.m.

This February, STAT published our first STATUS List. This annual project aims to be the most definitive accounting of impactful individuals in health, medicine, and science. Some are well-known as changemakers; others are largely unheralded heroes. But all have compelling stories to tell. Now, in our STATUS List Spotlight series, you’ll hear from some of these individuals. You’ll get the chance to better understand their stories and their journeys to change health and medicine.

Otis Brawley, a luminary in the battle against cancer, speaks with reporter Matthew Herper about his work charting a more equitable future for cancer care.

Featured Speakers:

  • Otis Brawley, professor of oncology and epidemiology, John Hopkins University
  • Matthew Herper, senior writer, medicine; editorial director of events, STAT (moderator)
  • Garth Graham, M.D., MPH, director and global head of health care and public health, head of YouTube Health (sponsor speaker)

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

