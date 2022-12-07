ARPA-H’s new director wants to go on a hiring spree

President Biden’s new health agency with a sweeping mandate to cure some of the system’s biggest problems has one big message: Please apply.

The Biden administration finally established the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health in March with an initial $1 billion allotment from Congress after multiple budget delays. The funds, meant to last for three years, are a far cry from the administration’s initial ask of $6.5 billion — which it’s requesting again in its 2023 budget. But it’s a start that ARPA-H’s new director Renee Wegrzyn is keen to prove she can spend well.